Arab Youth are Concerned about Unemployment, Poll Finds

A recent Arab News — Arab Strategy Forum research study conducted by YouGov found that 55 percent of Arab youth believe corruption is the main problem in their country, but unemployment was close behind at 46 percent, according to Arab News.

In the Arab world, 65 percent of the population are under the age of 30.

The study interviewed 3,079 Arabic speakers aged 18 years and above across 18 countries in the Middle East to better understand their concerns, and to gauge their opinions on the intersections of Islam and politics in Arab life, Arab News said in a report.

