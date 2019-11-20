Aramco Quickly Met Global Demand After Attacks, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Says in Annual Address

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman said in his annual address to the Shoura Council on Wednesday that the ability of Saudi Aramco to quickly restore oil production capacity after attacks on its facilities in September “had proven the kingdom’s ability to meet global demand during any shortage,” Reuters reports.

The King pointed a finger at Iran over the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia’s key oil facilities. “Iranian weapons were used on Abqaiq and Khurais,” he said in prepared remarks, according to Reuters, in reference to the facilities which were attacked. He then praised the company for restoring production.

The annual speech sheds light on the Kingdom’s foreign and domestic policies. This year’s speech was given at the opening of the fourth year of the council’s seventh session.

The King also said that Saudi Arabia did not seek war with Iran, which he blamed for the attacks, but said the kingdom would not hesitate to defend itself, according to Reuters.

He also said Saudi Arabia is seeking a political settlement in Yemen.

