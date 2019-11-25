Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Begins State Visit to UAE Wednesday

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman will start a state visit to the UAE on Wednesday, according to Al Arabiya news.

During the official visit, the Saudi Crown Prince will meet Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The two leaders have maintained close relations in recent years, with the UAE as Saudi Arabia’s closest Gulf ally on diplomatic, security, and trade affairs.

The Crown Prince’s visit to the UAE comes on the heels of a visit by Aramco executives, who this week met officials at the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) to discuss a potential investment in the oil giant’s debut share sale. Abu Dhabi is planning to put as much as $1.5 billion into the IPO, according to reports.