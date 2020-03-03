For Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Projects, Protecting the Natural Wonder of Sea and Sky a Priority

Saudi Arabia’s planned Red Sea Development Projects will create massive tourism opportunities for the Kingdom, but Saudi authorities are keen on keeping the natural, pristine beauty of the as-yet developed sites intact during planning and construction.

According to a report in Asharq Alawsat, one of the preservation efforts will focus on preserving one natural wonder that is often lost with cities and developments around the world: the night sky. The Kingdom’s Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC) signed on Monday a contract with Cundall, an international multidisciplinary engineering consultancy, to “provide innovative solutions in sustainable design and develop a strategy that would reduce unnatural light during night time at the Red Sea project site.”

Doing so will create what the Kingdom bills as the “World’s Largest Dark Sky Reserve.”

Light pollution brightening of the night sky caused by street lights and other man-made sources, which has a disruptive effect on natural cycles and inhibits the observation of stars and planets. In remote areas of the earth, the night sky is full of starts and more, but in major cities, stars are barely visible.

The developments along the Red Sea will seek what is known as “Dark Sky Accreditation,” a certification that light pollution will be kept to a minimum.

“Over the centuries, explorers, trade caravans and pilgrims have used the stars to navigate across our region. Dark Sky accreditation will allow our visitors to enjoy the same stunning night-time panoramas that inspired our ancestors,” John Pagano, Chief Executive Officer of TRSDC, said according to Asharq Alawsat. “We are proud to announce this step that would lead us to become a tourist destination in the Middle East that pursues this unique accreditation, intended to safeguard the natural environment and allow guests to marvel at the beauty of the night sky.”

According to the official site of the Red Sea Development project, the development will be “grounded in sustainability and sustainable tourism in its fullest sense.”

“Our master plan is informed by the largest marine spatial planning simulation ever undertaken, modeling the environmental impact of developing and operating the destination…The site is underpinned by a smart destination management system that will monitor the environmental impact of our operations, manage visitor movement to avoid over-tourism and provide guests with a seamless, personalized experience.”