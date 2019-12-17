Global Construction Giant Bechtel Opens New Office in Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia

Global engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Bechtel has re-opened its office in Al-Khobar to “meet the increasing demand for quality services in the Oil and Gas sector in Saudi Arabia and in the region,” SUSTG has learned.

The re-opening the Al Khobar office “reaffirms Bechtel’s commitment to support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 with commitment to developing local talent to sustain long-term economic development for the Kingdom,” the company said.

Bechtel’s footprint in Saudi Arabia is expansive and the privately-held company has been doing business in Saudi Arabia since the 1940s. Among the projects the company has worked on include Ras Tanura, the first oil refinery in completed in 1943, and other major projects such as the $20 billion Riyadh Metro Project and Jubail industrial city. 2019 marks the 76th year of active partnership between Bechtel and the government of Saudi Arabia, according to Abdulrahman Al-Ghabban, Bechtel’s country manager for Saudi Arabia.

The San Francisco-headquartered Bechtel is also tasked by the Saudi government to head up the Kingdom’s National Project Management Office (NPMO) to oversee its state infrastructure projects, known in Arabic as “Mashroat,” which will ensure that projects are run at low costs and as efficiently as possible.

“We are here to support our Saudi Arabian customers and partners to deliver sustainable energy and chemical products

to the world. We are proud of our 76-year history here in Saudi Arabia and today, that energy and dedication to

meeting the needs of our Saudi customers and the Kingdom’s objectives is just as strong,” said Joe Thompson,

Senior Vice President and General Manager for Bechtel’s Downstream and Chemicals business, at the re-opening of the Khobar office this week.