Lockheed Martin Awarded Contract to Build Four MMSC ships for Saudi Arabia

The Navy announced Friday that Lockheed Martin was awarded a $1.96 billion contract to modify four multi-mission surface combatants (MMSC) for Saudi Arabia. This award is an addition to Saudi Arabia’s $11.25 billion agreement to provide MMSCs in 2015.

The four Multi-Mission Surface Combatant ships are based on the Lockheed Freedom-class design and will be built at Fincantieri Marinette Marine Corporation shipyard in Marinette, Wisconsin. The ships are expected to begin delivery in 2023.

“The detail design and construction of four Multi Mission Surface Combatant ships is part of the Foreign Military Sales agreement between the U.S. and the KSA,” the defense department said. “This sale contributes to the foreign policy and national security of the U.S. by helping to improve the security of a strategic regional partner.”

Lockheed Martin says it has been “a committed partner to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since 1965,” and the company says its presence in the Kingdom has moved beyond defense systems “by providing diverse products and services, technical support and educational expertise for the Kingdom’s defense industry, as the country works towards ensuring that Saudi Vision 2030 becomes a reality.”