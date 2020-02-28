More Progress for Saudi Women as Kingdom Launches a Women’s Soccer League

Saudi Arabia is launching a soccer league for women, another step forward as the Kingdom continues ahead with its Vision 2030 social and economic reform plan.

The milestone for Saudi women allows them to partake in soccer events as professional players or spectators.

The creation of the Women’s Football League was announced on Monday, with games set to kick off as soon as next month. According to The National, the first WFL tournament will take place in cities across the kingdom, and the winning team will receive a prize totaling nearly $136,000.

The move is part of a wider drive to promote sport in the kingdom and to diversify the culture sector.

“The commencement of the Saudi Women’s Football League is one more major leap forward for the future of our country, our health, our youth, and our ambitions to see every athlete be recognized and nurtured to their fullest capability,” Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, the president of the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA), said in a statement on Monday.