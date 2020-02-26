New Saudi Ministers of Investment, Sports and Tourism Sworn In by King Salman

The new Saudi ministers of sports, tourism and investment were sworn in on Wednesday before Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Saudi Arabia shook up its government investment bodies with a major change to SAGIA, the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority, making the body a full ministry and replacing former Governor Ibrahim Al-Omar with former Saudi Aramco head Khalid Al-Falih, the King revealed in a series of royal decrees on Tuesday.

The new ministers swore “to faithfully serve the Kingdom and to preserve its laws and interests.” King Salman later received them for talks where he instructed them to uphold their duties, according to Asharq Alawsat.

