Pompeo Meets with King Salman, FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with King Salman and Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh today, photos from the Saudi Press Agency show.

The meeting with King Salman tackled “the relations between the two countries, the overall regional and international events, the position of the two countries, and the efforts made towards them,” the SPA said.

“Pleased to be back in Riyadh to discuss the U.S. government’s strong commitment to #SaudiArabia’s security and the continued need to stand together to counter #Iran’s malign behavior in the region,” the Secretary tweeted.

In attendance for today’s meetings was Princess Reema bint Bandar, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United States.

Pompeo’s three day visit is his second in 2020. He is also set to visit Saudi Aramco’s Khurais oil field, which was targeted in a missile attack in September that both the kingdom and the U.S. blame on Iran.