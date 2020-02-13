Pompeo, Saudi Counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Meet in Washington Wednesday

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Washington Wednesday to discuss Iran, Yemen, and other issues of mutual interest.
The meeting took place at the State department in Washington, D.C.
Following the meeting, Pompeo said on Twitter that it was “past time” that Iran lived up to its commitment to global regulations regarding money laundering and financing of terror, calling on Tehran to ratify both the Palermo Convention and Terrorist Financing Convention, Arab News reports.