Prince Khalid bin Salman Meets with President Trump at White House

Saudi Arabia’s deputy defense minister Prince Khalid bin Salman held several meetings with top U.S. officials yesterday in Washington, D.C., including Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and President Donald Trump.

“Upon directives from HRH the Crown Prince, I had the pleasure of meeting with @RealDonaldTrump yesterday to deliver a message from the Crown Prince, and review aspects of our bilateral cooperation, including efforts to confront regional and international challenges,” Prince Khalid said on Twitter.

The Prince’s post on Twitter included several photos, showing Prince Khalid with the President.

The President’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, was also in the meeting.

The Prince’s meeting with Secretary of Defense Esper included discussions on “mutual challenges faced by our countries, and emphasize the importance of our ongoing military cooperation, which serves regional and international security.”

The visit comes after the killing of a top Iranian military commander, Qassem Soleimani, in a U.S. drone strike on Friday at Baghdad airport that has sparked a major escalation of regional tensions.