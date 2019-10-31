Princess Reema bint Bandar Gives First Interview to Arab Newspaper as Ambassador: ‘Saudi Arabia is Washington’s Closest Partner in Region’

Princess Reema bint Bandar gave her first interview with an Arab newspaper since assuming her position in Washington, telling Asharq Alawsat that Saudi Arabia is Washington’s closest partner in the region and that the strategic Saudi-American partnership is not affected by which party the president of the White House belongs to.

“Commenting on whether the partnership will be affected by China’s rise as a global economic force and the reigniting of the Russian-American rivalry, she remarked that Saudi-American ties had witnessed several major tumults in the global system, such as confronting the Soviet expansion,” Asharq Alawsat said.

“She also cited the various oil crises, Gulf war, rise of terrorist groups and others. The partnership has demonstrated its resilience against all challenges it has confronted and underscored the close stances Saudi Arabia and the United States share on various international affairs.”

The interview follows an in-depth feature the Ambassador gave to Politico’s Elise Labott published on October 31, 2019.

