Report: Saudi Plans $6bn Surge in Mortgage Refinancing

Saudi Arabia’s first mortgage refinancing firm “aims to raise its holdings of home-loan portfolios by 10 times this year,” Bloomberg reports, as the Kingdom’s Saudi Housing Minister said that Saudi’s first mortgage refinancing firm plans to buy more than SAR 23 billion ($6.1 billion) of mortgage portfolios from banks in 2020.

The target reflects “huge growth in mortgage lending” as officials try to raise home ownership from 62 to 70 per cent by 2030, a goal of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s economic overhaul plan, according to the report.

The move amounts to a significant increase from the SAR 2.25 billion ($600 million) it held at the end of 2019.

The government has taken a slew of measures to increase home construction and lending as it works to lift one of the world’s lowest mortgage penetration rates.

