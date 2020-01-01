Riyadh’s Night Skies Light Up with New Years Fireworks for the First Time

The night sky over Riyadh was illuminated with fireworks and light shows to celebrate the beginning of the new decade last night.

The Saudi capital joined cities around the globe with their moments of attention with fireworks, music, and hi-tech lightshows, according to Arab News. It was the first time that the Kingdom celebrated New Years eve with such a display.

With the start of 2020, the Kingdom embarks on a 10 year countdown to 2030, the year that Saudi Arabia has set as a goal for implementing massive reform and modernization plans. Progress is already underway and starting to bear fruit for the Kingdom.

This year, Saudi Arabia will host the G20 meetings in Riyadh, and will look to make major strides to achieve the benchmarks set in the Vision 2030 social and economic plan.