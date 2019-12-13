Saudi Ambassador Princess Reema Visits Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, Offers Condolences to Victims

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema al-Saud visited the Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida on Thursday to “personally extend her deepest condolences for the tragedy that unfolded last week and to reinforce Saudi Arabia’s full cooperation with U.S. authorities in investigating this senseless act of violence,” the Saudi embassy in Washington, D.C. said in a statement.

During her visit, the Ambassador met with the commanding officers and leadership of the base and reiterated her condemnation of this horrific attack, according to the embassy statement.

The ambassador stressed that she would remain fully engaged on the matter and would provide any assistance possible to accelerate the investigation.

The attack by a lone Saudi airman-in-training on the airbase a week ago was met with widespread condemnation from Saudi Arabia’s leaders and media voices. King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have both spoken with President Trump in the wake of the attacks.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon said it was temporarily suspending operational training for about 850 visiting Saudis, part of a larger review of the handling of foreign military students on military bases in the United States.