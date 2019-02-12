Saudi Arabia Assumes G20 Presidency, Launches Promotional Video

Saudi Arabia has assumed the presidency of the Group of 20 nations (G20) for the year as it gears up to host the annual G20 meeting in Riyadh in 2020.

The Kingdom launched a promotional video that has been widely shared on Twitter and other social platforms.

Saudi Arabia has already begun making major preparations to host the annual G20 gathering next year in Riyadh, the 15th meeting of the group that is set to thrust the city into the global spotlight.

The meeting will be held on November 21–22, 2020, and will be chaired by Saudi King Salman. The King has hailed Saudi Arabia’s G20 presidency as proof of its key role in the global economy.

Japan was the last host country of the G20 meetings, which took place on June 28-29 in Osaka.

In the days leading up to and during the event, Saudi Arabia will be organizing preparatory ministerial meetings as well as other meetings of high governmental officials and representatives from the private sector and non-governmental organizations.