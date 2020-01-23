Saudi Arabia Continues with Cautious Path on Coronavirus; King Salman, Xi Jinping Speak by Phone

Saudi Arabia continued to take precautionary measures to prevent the arrival and spread of Coronavirus in the Kingdom as King Salman and China’s Xi Jinping spoke by phone today to discuss the outbreak, according to reports.

The two discussed “efforts to combat and control the novel coronavirus epidemic”, a report in Xinhua said.

This week, Saudi Arabia barred its citizens and residents of the kingdom from traveling to China amid the new virus outbreak, the AP reports. The kingdom’s General Directorate of Passports said the measure was in response to the new virus believed to have stemmed from central China.

Saudi Arabia will stop expatriates from returning to the kingdom if they travel to China in an effort to contain the outbreak of coronavirus, Bloomberg reports.