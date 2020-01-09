Saudi Arabia launches third phase to build up solar power capacity, invites bidders for new projects

Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry has issued a request for qualifications for the third round of the Kingdom’s National Renewable Energy Program (NREP), which comprises of “four Solar PV projects with a combined generation capacity of 1,200 MW,” the Saudi Press Agency said.

The projects will be divided into two categories, according to the SPA. A first category, “Category A,” will target smaller companies and includes the Layla 80 MW solar PV and Wadi Al Dawaser 120 MW solar PV projects. A second category, “Category B,” will be comprised of larger projects, the Saad 300 MW solar PV and Ar Rass 700 MW solar PV projects.

Eng. Faisal Al-Yemni, head of the Renewable Energy Projects Development Office (REPDO) stated that these projects will carry a minimum requirement of 17% local content.

NREP is a “long term, multifaceted renewable energy program designed to balance the domestic power mix” while “implementing Saudi Arabia’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to avoid carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions, directly supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.” NREP aims to substantially increase the share of renewable energy in the power energy mix in the Kingdom.

Launched in 2017, REPDO tendered the first round of renewable energy projects, which included Sakaka 300 MW solar PV project, now connected to the national electricity grid, and the Dumat Al Jandal 400 MW wind project, currently under construction, the SPA said.

On July 18, 2019, REPDO launched Round Two of the NREP which comprised of six solar PV projects amounting to 1,470 MW.

The statement from the SPA directs potential bidders to a dedicated procurement portal, www.powersaudiarabia.com.sa.