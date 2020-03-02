Saudi Arabia launches Y20 summit as a Platform Connecting Youths with G20 leaders

Saudi Arabia launched the Y20 (Youth 20) summit on Sunday evening, a platform which seeks to bring youth voices to international decision-makers.

Addressing the young attendees at the Misk Foundation headquarters in Riyadh, Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund Henrietta Fore said that “there is simply no better investment in the future than an investment in today’s children and young people.”

“After all, you’re tomorrow’s employees, employers, entrepreneurs, innovators and leaders.”

The Y20 is the most influential international diplomatic forum for young leaders, and the only officially recognized platform for young people to engage with the G20. It is one of eight official engagements under the G20 umbrella.

The Kingdom is set to host G20 leaders in Riyadh on November 21-22 this year, the first time Saudi Arabia will host the global event.