Saudi Arabia Mum on Soleimani Death So Far

Top Saudi officials have yet to comment publicly on the news last night of the U.S. drone strike on Iran’s powerful Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.

Twitter accounts from Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Washington, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry and foreign minister, and other top foreign policy leaders contain no statement on the attacks as of 10:50am EST.

Soleimani’s actions often were directed at the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s interests, both within the Kingdom and abroad.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been actively defending the decision to assassinate Soleimani on Twitter since news of the strike broke, and the U.S. State Department said that Pompeo had spoken to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and many other leaders in recent days both before and after the strike.