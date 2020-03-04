Saudi Arabia Postpones Red Sea Festival, Takes Other Precautions Against COVID-19

Saudi Arabia is taking unprecedented steps to curb the spread of the Coronavius, or COVID-19, in the Kingdom, announcing that it would suspend the upcoming Red Sea Film Festival after announcing a suspension of the Umrah religious pilgrimage for its citizens and residents.

Saudi Arabia yesterday confirmed its first case of COVID-19.

The Kingdom continues to proceed with caution to prevent the spread of the deadly virus within its borders.

In Iran, officials are scrambling to prevent the spread of the virus. 10% of the country’s lawmakers reportedly have the virus.

China so far has 80,151 confirmed cases and 2,943 deaths.