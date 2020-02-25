Saudi Cabinet Shakeup Places Khalid Al-Falih in Charge of New Investment Ministry

Saudi Arabia has shaken up its government investment bodies with a major change to SAGIA, the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority, making the body a full ministry and replacing former Governor Ibrahim Al-Omar with former Saudi Aramco head Khalid Al-Falih, the King revealed in a series of royal decrees.

In three separate royal orders, Eng. Ibrahim bin Abdulrahman Al-Omar of was relieved of his post as Governor of the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority. SAGIA is now transformed into a ministry with the name of Ministry of Investment, and Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih is now the new Minister of Investment.

Ibrahim Al-Omar was appointed to head SAGIA in April 2017.

The changes come as the Kingdom prepares to host the G-20 this year.

SAGIA's website has already been updated to reflect its status now as Ministry of Investment.

Al-Falih’s appointment brings him back into government service. As the AP notes, Al-Falih at one point “oversaw some 60% of the Saudi economy when he led the Energy Ministry, which at the time was also in charge of mining and industry. Those sectors were spun off from his purview into a new ministry last year in an attempt to focus more effectively on attracting foreign direct investment into those industries.”

More changes were undertaken to Saudi Arabia’s Civil Service, Tourism, and Sports industries, per the decrees below.

-Sulaiman bin Abdullah Al-Hamdan was relieved of his post as Minister of Civil Service.

-The Ministry of Civil Service is joined to the Ministry of Labor and Social Development and its name is amended to be The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

-The Ministry of Commerce and Investment is renamed as the Ministry of Commerce

-The General Sports Authority is transformed into a ministry and renamed as the Ministry of Sports. Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal Al Saud is now Minister of Sports.

-The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage is transformed into a ministry and renamed as the Ministry of Tourism.

-Turki bin Abdullah Al-Shabanah is no longer Minister of Media; Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi is acting Minister of Media in addition to his post as Minister of Commerce.

Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khateeb is now Minister of Tourism

-King Salman appointed Majid bin Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Hoqail, Minister of Housing as Acting Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs in addition to his post.

-Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khateeb is now Minister of Tourism.

-Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Ameel is now Deputy Secretary General of the Cabinet, at the Excellent Rank.

-Munir bin Mahmoud bin Ibrahim El-Desouki is now Assistant Minister of Communication and Information Technology at the Excellent Rank.

-Dr. Sami bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Hamoud as Assistant Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Planning and Development at the Excellent Rank.