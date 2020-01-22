Saudi Olympic Football Team Qualifies for Tokyo 2020, First Olympic Soccer Bid in 24 Years

Saudi Arabia and Korea Republic have become one of the first three Asian teams to secure a trip to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Fifa reports.

It is the first time Saudi Arabia have qualified for the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament since Atlanta 1996.

Japan and South Korea are also locked in to compete in the games.

One more Asian team will join them from Asia: the winner of the third-place playoff between Australia and Uzbekistan on January 25th.

16 teams total will compete in four groups in seven total venues in Tokyo and elsewhere in Japan.

The Men’s Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020 will begin on 23 July, with the gold medal match being played on 8 August at International Stadium Yokohama – the venue of the 2002 FIFA World Cup Final, Fifa.com reports.