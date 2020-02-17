Will Saudi Arabia soon be an exporter of gas?

Saudi Arabia plans to start exporting gas and will soon make a major announcement on the topic, the country’s energy minister said.

“Soon you will hear about the ability of the Kingdom to be a gas exporter and a petrochemical exporter,” Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman said in a televised speech, S&P Global Platts reported.

The Kingdom has been investing in gas exploration as it looks to boost its industrial footprint and reduce its reliance on crude oil for domestic power generation.

At the same time it uses natural gas as a feedstock for its massive petrochemicals industry.